To Rahul’s ‘Dorala Telangana’ remark, KTR hits back with ‘Devil’ jibe

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 7:29 pm IST
BRS working president K T Rama Rao and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments that the upcoming election in the state is between Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and Prajala (people’s) Telangana and described them as “devil preaching the sermons.”

Dubbing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government as “feudal”, Rahul Gandhi at various meetings in Telangana during the last three days alleged that the fight during the November 30 Assembly polls is between Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and Prajala (people’s) Telangana.

“Let me remind him his own grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) Indira ji gave us one and only emergency of this country, so there is no bigger dictator in India’s independence history than Smt Indira Gandhi. So, please don’t try to teach us lessons. Don’t try to teach virtues of democracy It looks like the devil preaching the sermons,” he told PTI.

Rama Rao further said he has not come across a more “unprepared” politician than Rahul Gandhi because he lands in a new state every other day and starts asking questions like ‘aaj ka script kya hai? (What is today’s script?)’.

“The most entitled gentleman in the country talks about ‘dorala palana’, that’s probably one of the biggest jokes that I have heard because but for the surname Gandhi, who really knows Rahul ji?” the BRS leader asked.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha, reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s comments that his relationship with Telangana is not political, but a family one, said “The only relation that the Gandhi family has with Telangana is that of betrayal and backwardness.”

She alleged that it was former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh during the 1950s and it was Indira Gandhi who denied a separate Telangana in 1969 resulting in several students losing their lives.

Also, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had gone back on the formation of Telangana after the announcement, leaving several people dying, she alleged.

