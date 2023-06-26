‘To stay on the show, you must be hundred percent real’: Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

During the weekend ka vaar, Salman called Akanksha Puri a false narrator

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 26th June 2023 11:53 am IST
5 Bollywood celebs to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2, names revealed?
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has credited it for making the audience “smart” and said that it is important to be “real” on the reality series.

He said, “Big Boss has made the audience smart. Bigg Boss is all about being real – good or bad does not matter, that’s for the audience to judge. But to stay on the show you must be hundred percent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes.”

During the weekend ka vaar, Salman called Akanksha Puri a false narrator. He bashed her for creating a wrong picture of Bebika Dhurve.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani has declared her aim to be an inspiration to women in her society. During a conversation, she expressed her desire to tear down barriers and urge women to pursue their ambitions.

Manisha seeks to teach women they have limitless potential and encourages them to achieve their dreams with unflinching dedication and a clear purpose. She aspires to be an example who inspires and uplifts women to reach their goals.

On the other hand, Jad Hadid talked about missing his daughter, Cattleya Hadid, and cherishes the memories they created in Dubai.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 26th June 2023 11:53 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button