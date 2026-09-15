Today is your last day: Oracle announces layoffs via 6 am emails

Hyderabad: A United States-based IT firm, Oracle, issued a fresh round of layoffs as its employees reported receiving early 6 am emails with “Today is your last day,” according to Business Insider.

The latest cuts started on Monday, September 14, with affected employees posting about the layoff emails on LinkedIn, Reddit, and Blind, an anonymous forum and community for verified employees.

The email, sent by “Oracle Leadership,” lacked individual-specific reasoning and instead stated that the employee was being let go due to “Oracle’s current business needs.”

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The email

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position,” the email began. “After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change.”

As a result, today is your last working day, it said. The termination letter thanked the affected employee for their “dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us” and provided the necessary paperwork

After signing the papers, the employee would be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. “You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date,” the email said.

The affected employee was then directed to provide their personal email address to receive “important follow-up” including FAQs and separation documents “to help through this transition.”

“Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements.”

The email warned that access to their computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and that the employee will be unable to log into their computer. “As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying, or retaining (including emailing yourself) any Oracle confidential information.

The letter ended with, “Thank you for your contributions to our organisation. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page…

Oracle Leadership.”

Layoffs expected on Monday

The round was expected to begin on Monday after managers were directed in August to submit names of employees selected for termination.

Affected employees were offered a severance package with 4 weeks’ base salary along with one week per year of employment, according to documents viewed by Business Insider.

According to Oracle employees’ Reddit threads, the sequence of the new round of layoffs was eerily similar to that the company did in March. ID badges failed at office entrances, federated logins stopped working, and Slack sessions were progressively disconnected across groups, regions, and servers between 5 am and 5:30 am.

According to the Business Insider report, Oracle has accumulated billions of dollars’ worth of debt to set up data centres amid increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI). It reported USD 28.5 billion in capital expenditure in its first quarter, a significant rise from the USD 8.5 billion a year earlier.

In the 2026 fiscal year that ended May 31, Oracle’s workforce declined by 13 per cent. Before the current round of layoffs, it had nearly 141,000 employees.

The company has not yet responded with the details of the round of layoffs.