Today’s trending video: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 on cards?

Mumbai: Fans of the 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), get ready! It seems like a sequel to the iconic film might just be on the cards. Yes, you read that right!

The original film, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, continues to enjoy a massive fan following.

Today, Farhan Akhtar shared a video on Instagram featuring himself, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol, with what appeared to be a manuscript titled “The Three Musketeers.”

Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol (Instagram)

For fans, this brings back memories of a memorable scene from the film, where Farhan’s character, Imraan Qureshi, reveals that his friends Arjun Saluja (Hrithik) and Kabir Dewan (Abhay) were affectionately called “The Three Musketeers” back in school.

Farhan captioned the video, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol @ritesh_sid @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial.”

In the video, Hrithik can be heard saying, “Unbelievable,” while Farhan added, “Outstanding,” leaving fans wondering if this is a subtle hint about the sequel they’ve all been waiting for.

Director Zoya Akhtar has been repeatedly asked about the possibility of a ZNMD sequel. She had previously stated, “Yes, this comes up all the time, and everybody is interested.” She added, “That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don’t want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part, they will have a certain expectation, and we must give it to them; otherwise, they won’t be happy.”

The cast’s latest post has certainly made fans hopeful that the much-awaited sequel is finally in the works!