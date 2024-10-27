Tokyo: Bar worker fatally stabbed by customer in Shimbashi district

Tokyo: An 18-year-old female working at a bar in Tokyo was fatally slashed early on Sunday, October 27 by a male customer with a knife, local media reported.

The police said that the customer, identified as Hiroyuki Chigira, 49, who lives in Gunma Prefecture, allegedly slashed the female worker, Yuna Tanisawa, around her neck at around 5:40 am local time in the bar located in the bustling area of Tokyo’s Shimbashi district, reports Xinhua, quoting Kyodo News.

The bar’s manager held the suspect down and the police arrested him on the spot, the report said.

Tanisawa, a Tokyo resident, was confirmed dead at a hospital, it added.

The knife used in the crime had a 10-cm blade and was apparently among Chigira’s belongings, according to the police.