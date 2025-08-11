When people talk about Hyderabad, the city’s food often tops the list, from aromatic biryanis and sizzling kebabs to desserts and everything in between. For centuries, Hyderabad has been a paradise for food lovers, and even celebrities can’t resist singing praises of its vibrant food scene.

In a latest interview with Curly Tales host Kamiya Jani, entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Konidela, wife of Telugu superstar Ram Charan, opened up about her personal favourites when it comes to food in the city. The chat took place at the couple’s luxurious home in Jubilee Hills, where they discussed Hyderabad’s culture, cuisine, and glimpses of their life together.

When asked which places she would recommend to a visitor looking for the best Hyderabad has to offer, Upasana’s first pick was the iconic Charminar. But it was her second choice that truly caught attention, Tolichowki.

“From Mediterranean to kebabs, Tolichowki has the most fantastic food in Hyderabad,” Upasana said with enthusiasm.

Why Tolichowki is a Food Lover’s Paradise

Known as one of Hyderabad’s most diverse food hubs, Tolichowki is a melting pot of flavours. The area is home to everything from authentic Arabian cuisine to classic Hyderabadi and Nizami delicacies. During the holy month of Ramzan, its streets come alive with bustling night markets, sizzling Iftari platters, and legendary haleem stalls.

Some of the must-try spots include Shah Ghouse, Pista House, Siddiqui Kebabs, Istanbul, 4 Seasons, Captain Kunafa, among others, each offering unique flavours that keep locals and tourists coming back for more. The bustling Paramount Colony in Tolichowki is particularly famous for its cluster of Arabian eateries that transport diners straight to the Middle East.

So, if you’re ever in Hyderabad, take a cue from Upasana Konidela and make sure Tolichowki is on your food map. Who knows? You might just discover your own favourite spot here.

Which is your go-to place in Tolichowki?