A Ramzan food trail through streets of Hyderabad’s Tolichowki

With various culinary experiences in the area, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call Tolichowki a food paradise in Hyderabad. So, when Ramzan arrives, this neighbourhood’s vibrance increases tenfold, transforming into a hub of aroma, flavours and festivity. As the sun sets and the call to prayer echoes through the air, the streets come alive with beautiful lights, sizzling grills and excited foodies ready to take the night on a gastronomic adventure.

From bowls of Haleem to skewers of smoky kebabs, every food stall in Tolichowki offers a new temptation. Whether you are in search of season specials or craving timeless favourites, the street here promises a feast for every palate. However, the vibe at Tolichowki is more than just food. The energy is infectious with vendors calling out their best deals, the soft chatter of families waiting for their orders, and the hustle of cooks working their magic.

To experience this firsthand, Siasat.com went on a food trail through the streets of Tolichowki and would love to take you along on this flavourful journey.

Best Ramzan food spots in Tolichowki

Stop 1: Patthar ka Ghosht at Deccan Kitchen

The sizzling pieces of meat, searing on a hot stone create an irresistible sight that draws you in instantly- you simply cannot help but stop here. Cooked to perfection, the meat retains its smoky, charred essence while staying juicy. Served with a side of mint chutney, this dish is the perfect way to kick off the food trail.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Stop 2: Haleem at Shah Ghouse

It would be an injustice to go on a Ramzan food trail and not try a plate of velvety haleem. Stop at Tolichowki’s Shah Ghouse early on, as the demand for this delicacy only grows through the night. The perfect blend of meat, wheat and spices results in a melt-in-your-mouth texture that you will remember for years to come.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Stop 3: Mutton Marag at Jani Miyan Kababs

While Tolichowki’s Jani Miya Kababs is famous for its kababs, its mutton marag is an unmissable gem. The soft and tender mutton in the creamy, spice-infused broth paired with soft naan is so comforting that it feels like a warm embrace. It is a must-try on this food trail.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Stop 4: Malai bun at Hassan Dairy

Situated beside Jani Miyan Kababs, Hassan Dairy‘s malai bun is unmissable. Served fresh and generously slathered with khowa and creamy sweet malai, this indulgent treat is the perfect way to balance out the spice-heavy dishes of the Tolichowki food trail.

Image Source: Hassan Dairy

Stop 5: Haleem at Aazebo

If you are a hardcore haleem fan, only one bowl through the night might not be enough for you. Stop at Aazebo for a second round of haleem.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Stop 6: Cocktail platter at Laknoi Kebabs

Stop at Laknoi Kababs for its magical ambience with fairy lights twinkling all around and stay for their finger-licking kebabs. Their cocktail platter is a true highlight, offering a taste of Zafrani Kebab, Reshmi Kebab and Malai Kebab paired with fresh mint chutney. It is an ideal pick for those who love variety.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Stop 7: Phirni at Bismillah Sweets

The final stop on this food trail calls for something sweet and Bismillah Sweets delivers with its chilled and subtle phirni. Served in a matka, the phirni is creamy, lightly sweetened and has just a hint of cardamom. It is a perfect way to end the night, offering a contrast to the spiced dishes we tried before.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Have you explored Tolichowki’s Ramzan food scene? Which stop on this trail would be your first pick or do you have a favourite that we missed? Comment below.