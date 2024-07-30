Toll in Wayanad landslides rises to eight: District authorities

Wayanad: The toll in the landslides that hit Kerala’s hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday rose to eight, including three children, authorities said.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments.

Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.

The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

Earlier, in a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said that district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from Mundakkai area.

“Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places.” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.