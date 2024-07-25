Karnataka landslide: TN CM announces cash relief to families of deceased lorry drivers

He also announced Rs three lakh each to the families of lorry drivers Chinnannan and Murugan, hailing from villages in Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts, respectively.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2024 10:20 pm IST
Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of two lorry drivers from the state who were killed in a landslide and flood in Karnataka recently.

In a statement here, the CM said the two persons were killed in a landslide and flood triggered by heavy rains in Shirur in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannad district on July 16.

