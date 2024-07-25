Karnataka landslide: TN CM announces cash relief to families of deceased lorry drivers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of two lorry drivers from the state who were killed in a landslide and flood in Karnataka recently.

He also announced Rs three lakh each to the families of lorry drivers Chinnannan and Murugan, hailing from villages in Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts, respectively.

Also Read TN CM has to decide about his elevation as Deputy CM, says Stalin

In a statement here, the CM said the two persons were killed in a landslide and flood triggered by heavy rains in Shirur in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannad district on July 16.