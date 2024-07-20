TN CM has to decide about his elevation as Deputy CM, says Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday played down reports of his possible elevation as Deputy Chief Minister and said Chief Minister M K Stalin has to take a call on the issue.

In a brief chat with reporters here, he said, “it is the chief minister who has to decide.”

Udhayanidhi was responding to a question about reports indicating that he is likely to be elevated soon.

Earlier addressing the 45th foundation day of the DMK youth wing here, Udhayanidhi who is the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, said the post of secretary of the party’s youth wing which he held, was close to his heart.

“When mediapersons ask about the speculation about my elevation as deputy chief minister, I tell them that all the state ministers and office-bearers of the party and youth wing are functioning as deputies to the chief minister,” he said.

His primary commitment remained as the party’s youth wing secretary, he said, and added “whatever the post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is close to my heart.”

Referring to the resolution passed at the meeting favouring his elevation, Udhayanidhi said “you seem to have dropped a line hearing about the speculation and rumours in the media. Our president (M K Stalin) used to say that the position he held in the youth wing as its secretary was of great importance to him. I wish to say the same thing.”

The minister called upon the DMK youth wing members to devote daily at least ten minutes in the morning and evening to be active on social media.

Recently, DMK advocate and organising secretary R S Bharathi remarked that party cadres and leaders, including seniors like him, want Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM. “This is our aspiration too,” he said.

Bharathi, however, said that the chief minister has to decide on the elevation and added that it will turn out to be a huge advantage to the party in the 2026 Assembly elections if Udhayanidhi is elevated.