Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj launches AIKYA, adopts 5 children

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy have launched a new charitable trust named “AIKYA Dhairya Sena Samithi”. The couple announced the initiative ahead of Manoj’s birthday celebrations and said they wanted to begin this special phase of life with service to society.

Manoj shared the announcement through social media on Saturday. He said life has taught him that humanity and the people who stand beside us during difficult times are the most important things.

Why Manchu Manoj Started AIKYA Trust

According to Manoj, the idea behind the trust was emotionally inspired by Mounika. He explained that “AIKYA” means unity and togetherness for humanity. The couple said they want to use the blessings they received in life to help people in need through meaningful social service.

The actor also clarified that the organisation is not connected to politics. He said the trust belongs to everyone who believes in humanity and helping others.

Manchu Manoj Adopts Five Children

As the first step after launching the trust, Manoj announced that he and Mounika have adopted five children. He promised to take responsibility for their education and future from now onwards.

This gesture has received positive reactions on social media, with many praising the couple for starting their birthday celebrations with a humanitarian initiative instead of grand parties.

In his emotional note, Manoj said that when hearts come together for a purpose greater than themselves, lives can change and hope can be reborn. His message and the launch of AIKYA Dhairya Sena Samithi have now become a major talking point among fans and followers online.

Before celebrating birthdays, me and my wife @BhumaMounika wanted to begin with service.



Life’s journey has taught us that beyond every high and low, what truly matters is humanity and the people who stand beside us.



This spirit of service did not begin today. It has always… pic.twitter.com/p6gg3HqljP — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 17, 2026

AIKYA Trust to Focus on Social Service

The newly launched trust plans to work in areas like blood donation, emergency support, and helping needy families. Manoj said the organisation will stand by people whenever help is required.

The actor added that service has always been part of their lives and that their doors were always open for those facing difficulties. Through AIKYA, they now want to expand that support and invite more people to join their mission.