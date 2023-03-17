Tollywood celebrities and their love for Haleem

Hyderabad: ‘Ramzan’ is a month of reflection, spirituality, and, of course, delicious food. And nothing compares to Haleem’s irresistible flavour when it comes to delicious treats. Food lovers from all over the world are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this mouthwatering dish, which has created an all-time high level of excitement.

Haleem’s arrival has sparked excitement among more people than just us commoners, though. All of our favourite Tollywood stars, including Jr NTR, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Nikhil, Ravi Teja, and Samantha, adore this dish and eagerly anticipate indulging in its hearty, spicy flavours throughout Ramzan.

Since both NTR and Ravi Teja turn out to be fitness enthusiasts, haleem is their go-to cheat meal. The treat Haleem, on the other hand, is something that Prabhas and Samantha simply cannot resist because they are both foodies.

Haleem has a special place in Ram and Rana’s hearts because it makes them think back to happier times when they enjoyed this meal with their families. And Nani eagerly anticipates each year’s opportunity to try new Haleem varieties as a kind of culinary adventure.

Haleem has a way of bringing people together, whether it’s the irresistible aroma or the mouthwatering flavours. And during the holy month of Ramzan, this delectable dish serves as a reminder that food has the capacity to bring people together regardless of who they are, where they are from, or what their beliefs are.

So, let’s celebrate the love for Haleem this Ramzan with our favourite Tollywood stars and savour the savoury, hot flavours that have made this dish a classic.