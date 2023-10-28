Tollywood celebrities flock to Hyderabad airport – Watch

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) witnessed a surge of Tollywood glitterati as prominent celebrities, including Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan, were seen making their way to catch flights to Italy for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s highly anticipated wedding in Tuscany.

On Saturday morning, the airport turned into a star-studded affair as these esteemed personalities made their to attend the grand celebration. Several pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by his wife, was the first to be spotted in a relaxed, casual ensemble, drawing attention from fans.

Later, Allu Arjun arrived at the airport with his family, causing a frenzy among fans who were thrilled to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.

On a similar note, Friday saw the departure of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika and actor Nithiin as they jetted off to Italy.

More actors, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Sirish, the Daggubati family, Mahesh Babu, and others are expected to join the star-studded list of attendees. We can’t wait to catch their glimpses at the Hyderabad airport.

Fans eagerly await more sightings and updates from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s impending nuptials. Stay tuned to Siasat.com.