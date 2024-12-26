Tollywood representatives to meet CM Revanth Reddy today

Hyderabad: In a move to repair strained ties with the Telangana government in the wake of row over stampede at a theatre during premier show of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, representatives of the Telugu film industry will meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is also uncle of Allu Arjun, Venkatesh and Allu Arjun’s father and producer Allu Arvind are likely to be part of the delegation.

Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman and well-known producer Dil Raju confirmed that they will meet the Chief Minister at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

He said they had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister, and they received the confirmation on Wednesday.

He was talking to media persons at KIMS Hospital, after visiting the child, who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

He clarified that the meeting with the Chief Minister is being organised on behalf of Film Development Corporation.

Dil Raju said actors, director and producers would be part of the delegation. “We have communicated to all. Those who are available in the city will attend the meeting,” he said.

“All will come,” he said when asked if Allu Arjun’s father and producer Allu Arvind would be part of the delegation.

Dil Raju said he would act as a bridge between the film industry and the government. “The meeting will discuss issues related to the film industry,” he said.

When asked if they would discuss the issue related to the stampede and the decision of the government not to allow benefit shows and increase in cinema ticket rates for new releases, he said there would be clarity after the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will also be present during the meeting.

Dil Raju, who had also visited the hospital on Tuesday, said they were happy over the fast recovery of Sri Tej.

He said Allu Arjun, Mythri Movies and director Sukumar have given Rs 2 crore for the family of Revati who died in the stampede. Her son Sri Tej was critically injured.

Dil Raju said he would make sure that the money is utilised to secure the future of the boy, his sister and their father.