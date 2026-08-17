Tollywood’s biggest stars in a massive film, details inside

Hyderabad: Fans could soon witness two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars sharing the screen in a much-awaited multi-starrer. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni are reportedly in talks to headline a big-budget film to be directed by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi.

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna have enjoyed decades-long careers in Telugu cinema and share a warm friendship. However, despite being two of the industry’s most celebrated stars, they have never featured together as lead actors in a full-fledged multi-starrer.

According to reports from film circles, Anil Ravipudi is currently involved in story discussions for the project, which is expected to bring the two senior stars together. If the project materialises, it is likely to be mounted as a prestigious pan-India film.

The buzz around the collaboration has grown following the success of Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which featured Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in a special combination. The way the filmmaker handled the two senior stars, particularly in the second half, received appreciation from audiences.

However, unlike Venkatesh’s special appearance in the film, reports suggest that both Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna will have equally important roles in the proposed project, making it a true multi-starrer.

A prestigious production house is reportedly expected to back the film, which could go on floors soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the project yet, and fans will have to wait for an announcement to know if this exciting collaboration is indeed happening.