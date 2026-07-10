Tom Holland: No one brings energy like Indian audience

Mumbai: The team of one of the world’s most-awaited films, The Odyssey, received a grand welcome in Mumbai as Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas attended the film’s India premiere.

While Nolan’s epic has already created massive global buzz, it was Tom Holland’s heartfelt message for Indian moviegoers that became one of the evening’s biggest highlights.

Addressing the audience, Tom said, “I would just like to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, with so much happiness and excitement, grace and love.”

Praising the unmatched enthusiasm of Indian audiences, he added, “I think no one brings an energy to movie theatres like you do here in India. So, thank you for supporting us and thank you for enjoying Chris’ amazing work.”

This is not Tom’s first visit to Mumbai. The Spider-Man star previously visited the city with Zendaya in April 2023 to attend the opening celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Tom is now preparing for a huge month at the box office. He plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon’s Odysseus, in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which releases globally on July 17, 2026. Just two weeks later, he will return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

With two of the year’s biggest releases arriving back to back, July clearly belongs to Tom Holland.