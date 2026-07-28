Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man has been a gift of his life

Asked about his future as the superhero, Holland said, “I will do it for as long as they’ll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we’ll see!”

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:
Spiderman actor Tom Holland
Spiderman actor Tom Holland (Instagram)

Los Angeles: Tom Holland is returning as the Spider-Man for a fourth time with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and the actor hopes that he will get to have more adventures as the web casting superhero.

The new movie is set four years after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” where Peter requested Dr Strange to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again and erase him from everyone’s memory, including his girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned.

“There’s a family here at Marvel and Sony. We’ve been making these movies for 10 years and we’re all really good friends and we all still really love working with together and there’s a shorthand, there’s a collaboration, there is a shared love for this character that is Peter Parker. When we all get together, it always feels like something magical happens, and to get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me. It still feels like this is my first-ever premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life,” Holland told the Hollywood Reporter.

Subhan Bakery

Asked about his future as the superhero, Holland said, “I will do it for as long as they’ll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we’ll see!”

“Brand New Day” is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year and comes close on the heels of another blockbuster starring Holland, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”. Holland plays Telemachus in the movie with Zendaya playing Athena. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” releases on Friday.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:

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