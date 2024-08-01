TOMCOM enrollment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Germany, Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is going to hold an enrollment drive in Hyderbad for jobs in Germany and Japan.

The drive will be held on August 3, 2023, at the TOMCOM Office, Government I.T.I. College, Mallepally Campus, Vijay Nagar Colony.

Language training by TOMCOM in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan, Germany

The drive aims to select candidates for the positions of Mechatronics Technician for Maritime Cranes, Mechatronics Technician for Utility Vehicles, Industrial Mechatronics Technician, and Mechatronics Engineer for Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration.

Interested candidates must have two to three years of relevant experience and a qualification of a Diploma or Engineering degree in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electrical, Electronic, Energy Systems, Industrial Automation, Control Technology, or Civil Engineering.

Moreover, the applicants should be between 20 and 40 years old. Selected candidates will undergo six to nine months of language training.

Apart from jobs in Germany, there are also vacancies in Japan.

Japan seeks hotel management candidates who should hold a diploma or degree in hotel management or possess relevant experience in the hospitality industry, especially in F&B/Kitchen.

The age range for eligible candidates is 22 to 27 years. Selected candidates will undergo residential training in Japanese language proficiency and receive additional professional skills training essential for excelling in the Japanese hospitality sector.

For the jobs in Japan and Germany, TOMCOM invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive in Hyderabad with an updated resume and relevant documents.

For details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the TOMCOM website (click here) or contact TOMCOM at 81252 51408 or 91007 98204.