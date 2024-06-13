TOMCOM recruits candidates in Hyderabad for jobs in Europe

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) is recruiting candidates in Hyderabad for jobs in Europe.

As part of the ongoing ‘Triple Win Partnership’ between TOMCOM and the Federal Employment Agency of the Government of Germany, a special screening and enrollment program for German language training for nurses to be recruited in Germany is currently underway.

Eligibility to get recruited in Hyderabad for jobs in Europe

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

GNM/B.Sc Nursing from recognized colleges of Telangana Age between 21-38 years Professional/clinical work experience of 1-3 years

Candidates with German language skills can also apply.

Salary

The selected candidates can work in Germany as nursing assistants after the successful completion of their B1 language training in India. The training is free of cost. A stipend will be paid upon successful completion of the German language exam.

They will be promoted to registered nurses after clearing the B2 and recognition exams in Germany.

They will receive a minimum salary of 2300-2800 euros (excluding overtime allowances) for the jobs in Europe.

Additionally, all visa, immigration processes, and one-way flight tickets will be facilitated free of cost by TOMCOM and the German partnership.

For more details, contact 6302292450, 9908830438, or 8499990304, or log on to the TOMCOM website (click here).

TOMCOM: Hyderabad-based agency that provides jobs

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, and the UK, and Gulf countries to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.