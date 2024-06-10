US Consulate in Hyderabad invites job applications – Apply online

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has invited job applications for a full-time position.

The position, Strategic Content Coordination Assistant- Community Manager, is full-time, requiring the selected candidate to work 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for the job at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in communications, business, marketing, international relations, political science, economics, or a local equivalent.

Additionally, candidates must be fluent in English and one of the following languages:

Odia Telugu Urdu

The student must have proficiency in writing, speaking, and reading. The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 1,189,910 per annum.

How to apply

For the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, the candidates need to submit the following documents:

Copy of Orders/Assignment Notification (or equivalent) Residency and/or Work Permit Passport copy Degree (not transcript) Degree with transcript DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable) SF-50 (if applicable)

The last date for the job applications is June 28.

Interested candidates should apply on the official website of the consulate (click here).