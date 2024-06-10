US Consulate in Hyderabad invites job applications – Apply online

Selected candidate need to work 40 hours per week.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th June 2024 1:02 pm IST
us consulate in hyderabad
New US consulate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has invited job applications for a full-time position.

The position, Strategic Content Coordination Assistant- Community Manager, is full-time, requiring the selected candidate to work 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for the job at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in communications, business, marketing, international relations, political science, economics, or a local equivalent.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, candidates must be fluent in English and one of the following languages:

  1. Odia
  2. Telugu
  3. Urdu
Also Read
US Consulate in Hyderabad extends student visa season

The student must have proficiency in writing, speaking, and reading. The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 1,189,910 per annum.

How to apply

For the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, the candidates need to submit the following documents:

  1. Copy of Orders/Assignment Notification (or equivalent)
  2. Residency and/or Work Permit
  3. Passport copy
  4. Degree (not transcript)
  5. Degree with transcript
  6. DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)
  7. SF-50 (if applicable)

The last date for the job applications is June 28.

Interested candidates should apply on the official website of the consulate (click here).

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th June 2024 1:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button