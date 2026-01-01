TOMCOM invites applications for overseas nursing jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Thursday invites overseas employment opportunities in the field of nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).

Candidates from the age group 22 to 38 years can apply. They should possess a B.Sc. nursing or GNM degree, with a minimum of 1 to 3 years of clinical experience and a mandatory B1 language certificate.

Candidates will be provided with a monthly salary between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, with free food and accommodation by the employer.

Selection will be based on interview performance. Interested should contact TOMCOM for details at 9440051581.