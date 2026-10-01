TOMCOM invites physiotherapist candidates for jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) invited interested candidates seeking employment opportunities in Germany.

Jobs are open for physiotherapist positions in Germany. Candidates should possess a degree in Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.T.) or Master of Physiotherapy (M.P.T.). Those with recent clinical experience will be preferred.

Candidates should be below 43 years of age and must be fluent at B1 German level. Applications from freshers will not be accepted.

Expected salary

Salaries during the recognition period will range between €2,500 and €2,900 (Rs 2.27 lakh and Rs 3. 15 lakh).

After obtaining a German license, it will range between €2,800–€3,500 (from Rs 3.04 lakh to Rs 3.80 lakh).

A candidate will be provided with full employer health cover and a permanent residency pathway.

TOMCOM will help with documentation

TOMCOM will help in the documentation process, inclusing visa, and flight tickets as well as provide free German language training.

Interested candidates can contact TOMCOM at 08035524946 and send CV at tomcomglobal@gmail.com.