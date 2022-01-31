Tony, the kingpin of an international drug cartel in police net

Hyderabad: Tony, a kingpin of an international drug cartel has landed in the city police net. The Panjagutta police have taken his remand for 5 days. According to the sources Tony had sold drugs to 34 city traders. The police submitted its plea to the court for their remand. Many names of the drug traders are likely to be announced soon.

According to the sources the police had applied for the remand of seven more people along with Tony however the court has not accepted their plea and the city police has approached the High Court in this regard.

In order to control the drug menace, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand has initiated strict actions against those involved in drug trade and the users as well. “The drug traffickers will fail in their trade if the users are arrested,” he said.

The police have identified 23 persons in the drug trafficking case among them Tony is the kingpin along with three middlemen. The police have formed teams to arrest the other members of the cartel who have gone underground after Tony’sarrest.

Tony, a Nigerian citizen, started his drug trade from Mumbai in 2013. The police believe that he has been supplying drugs to Hyderabad city ever since he began his drug trade.

According to the sources at one time Tony used to sell Cocaine at Rs.20,000 per gram. Since he uses Whatsapp for his drug trade, it is difficult for the police to obtain full data about his activities.