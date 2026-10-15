Tooth cap found in mandi at Madhapur eatery, notice served

Hyderabad: A diner who went to the The Joint Al Mandi in Madhapur alleged that he found a human tooth in his food. Food Safety officials later clarified that it was a tooth cap and served a notice to the restaurant.

Shyam Prasad said he and a friend, who had come to Madhapur for work at an institute, went to the restaurant for lunch in the afternoon and ordered a mutton juicy mandi. Midway through the meal, he said, they spotted a small, decayed tooth in the food.

When they raised the matter with the staff, Prasad said, they were first told it was a mutton bone. He said the two men refused to accept this and insisted the restaurant check it. After examining it, the staff reportedly admitted that it was a human tooth, apologised and offered a complimentary item before asking them to leave.

A diner has alleged that he found a human tooth in a plate of mutton mandi at The Joint Al Mandi in Madhapur, even as the restaurant’s owner dismissed his complaint and told him to approach any authority he wished.



Shyam Prasad said he and a friend, who had come to Madhapur for… pic.twitter.com/PdNa5bg2xL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 15, 2026

Vomiting and a call that went unanswered

Prasad said he vomited as soon as he went downstairs. He called the restaurant and spoke to the owner, who promised to call back but did not do so for nearly half an hour, he alleged. The two men then returned upstairs.

According to Prasad, the owner offered a complimentary item or whatever else they wanted, but added that they were free to complain wherever they liked. He claimed the owner also said the restaurant was registered and that he knew people and knew what to do.

Prasad said the owner never apologised to them.

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Complaint to Food Safety Department

Madhapur Food Safety Officer Niharika told Siasat.com that they conducted an inspection and found that many food handlers had missing teeth and cavities.

“We can’t say how the tooth cap landed in the food since there are no cameras in the kitchen. A show cause notice has been served under section 54 of the FSS Act.” she said.

Section 54 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act penalises food containing extraneous matter.