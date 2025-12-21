Top 10 Bollywood films that suffered heavy losses in 2025

Bollywood cinema in 2025 showed clear signs of growth and recovery after a shaky few years. Audiences returned to theatres for films that offered scale, emotion, and entertainment. Movies like Chhaava proved that well-mounted historical dramas still have strong pull, especially when backed by solid storytelling and performances.

Commercial entertainers also made a strong impact. Housefull 5 delivered big numbers by sticking to mass-friendly comedy, while Saiyaara connected with audiences through music and emotion. At the same time, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year, driven by star power, scale, and strong word of mouth.

These films showed that Bollywood is slowly finding its balance again. Content, star appeal, and theatrical experience worked best when they came together. However, the year also exposed the industry’s weak spots.

Alongside Blockbusters, Big Disasters Too

While some films soared, many big-budget projects collapsed at the box office. Large stars and massive production costs could not hide weak scripts and poor execution. Several films opened well but crashed soon after due to bad reviews and audience fatigue.

Movies like Emergency, Sikandar, and War 2 became cautionary tales. Even strong franchises and popular actors could not guarantee success if the content failed to connect.

Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Disasters of 2025

1. Emergency

2. Sikandar

3. War 2

4. Son of Sardaar 2

5. Baaghi 4

6. Deva

7. Dhadak 2

8. Maalik

9. Azaad

10. The Bhootnii

