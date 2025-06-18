Top 10 cafes owned by Bollywood stars in Mumbai [2025 list]

Mumbai’s food scene has always been deliciously dynamic and with Bollywood stars stepping into the culinary spotlight, dining out has never felt more glamorous. These celebrity-owned restaurants offer not just food but a taste of their style, stories, and star power. Here are 10 of the hottest celeb-owned eateries in Mumbai this year.

1. Torii – Gauri Khan

Bandra’s luxe Asian fine-dining spot, opened in 2024 by Gauri Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s wife), dazzles with bold interiors and flavours. Highlights: flamed salmon and edamame gyoza.

2. Scarlett House – Malaika Arora

Set in a 90-year-old Pali Hill bungalow, this 2025 launch combines wellness with indulgence. Must try here are matcha waffles, sushi, and ghee-roast wraps.

3. Blondie – Shilpa Shetty

This cheerful Khar café focuses on matcha-forward treats and quick bites. Perfect for brunches and selfies.

4. INKA – Shilpa Shetty

Serving vibrant Peruvian-Indian fusion in Lower Parel, INKA is bold, colourful, and delicious.

5. Mercii – Arpita Khan Sharma

Modern European elegance in Khar with changing skylight interiors. Signature dishes include truffle pasta and mango margaritas.

6. Neuma – Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s Colaba stunner blends Mediterranean cuisine with OTT interiors in a colonial bungalow. Romantic and indulgent.

7. Bastian At The Top – Shilpa Shetty

A seafood lover’s rooftop dream in Bandra. Famous for butter-poached lobster and a great sunset view.

8. Dragonfly Experience – Badshah

Pan-Asian flavours, flashy décor, and party vibes make this the rapper’s signature style statement.

9. Kona Kona – Mona Singh

This quirky all-day bar in Andheri West blends regional snacks with inventive cocktails. Features a pet-friendly patio and retro music.

10. Badmaash – Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy’s edgy new Andheri West restaurant is bold, vibrant, and unapologetically Indian. With its neon-lit interiors, modern desi cuisine, and fun cocktails, it’s become a Gen Z favourite.

From Bandra rooftops to Andheri lounges, these celebrity-backed restaurants serve up more than meals; they dish out glamour, creativity, and personal passion. So, the next time you dine out in Mumbai, make it a star-studded affair.