Top 10 cafes owned by Bollywood stars in Mumbai [2025 list]

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th June 2025 6:56 pm IST
Cafes owned by Bollywood stars
Bollywood stars (Instagram)

Mumbai’s food scene has always been deliciously dynamic  and with Bollywood stars stepping into the culinary spotlight, dining out has never felt more glamorous. These celebrity-owned restaurants offer not just food but a taste of their style, stories, and star power. Here are 10 of the hottest celeb-owned eateries in Mumbai this year.

Best celebrity owned cafes, restaurants in Mumbai

1. Torii – Gauri Khan

Bandra’s luxe Asian fine-dining spot, opened in 2024 by Gauri Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s wife), dazzles with bold interiors and flavours. Highlights: flamed salmon and edamame gyoza. 

2. Scarlett House – Malaika Arora

Set in a 90-year-old Pali Hill bungalow, this 2025 launch combines wellness with indulgence. Must try here are matcha waffles, sushi, and ghee-roast wraps. 

3. Blondie – Shilpa Shetty

This cheerful Khar café focuses on matcha-forward treats and quick bites. Perfect for brunches and selfies. 

4. INKA – Shilpa Shetty

Serving vibrant Peruvian-Indian fusion in Lower Parel, INKA is bold, colourful, and delicious. 

5. Mercii – Arpita Khan Sharma

Modern European elegance in Khar with changing skylight interiors. Signature dishes include truffle pasta and mango margaritas.

6. Neuma – Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s Colaba stunner blends Mediterranean cuisine with OTT interiors in a colonial bungalow. Romantic and indulgent.

7. Bastian At The Top – Shilpa Shetty

A seafood lover’s rooftop dream in Bandra. Famous for butter-poached lobster and a great sunset view. 

8. Dragonfly Experience – Badshah

Pan-Asian flavours, flashy décor, and party vibes make this the rapper’s signature style statement. 

9. Kona Kona – Mona Singh

This quirky all-day bar in Andheri West blends regional snacks with inventive cocktails. Features a pet-friendly patio and retro music.

10. Badmaash – Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy’s edgy new Andheri West restaurant is bold, vibrant, and unapologetically Indian. With its neon-lit interiors, modern desi cuisine, and fun cocktails, it’s become a Gen Z favourite. 

From Bandra rooftops to Andheri lounges, these celebrity-backed restaurants serve up more than meals; they dish out glamour, creativity, and personal passion. So, the next time you dine out in Mumbai, make it a star-studded affair.

