Top 10 celebrity weddings that made headlines in 2024

Hyderabad: 2024 was a year full of love and celebrations for many celebrities. From lavish ceremonies to simple, intimate weddings, these events showed the beauty of new beginnings. Fans loved seeing their favorite stars share their special moments and start new chapters in their lives.

Celebrity Weddings That Made Headlines in 2024

1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was the grandest of the year. With Bollywood stars and international guests in attendance, their ceremony was nothing short of magical.

2. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had a traditional South Indian wedding in Hyderabad. Their simple and elegant ceremony celebrated their love and culture.

3. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Actress Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, in a small ceremony in Udaipur. Their wedding was intimate, filled with love, and attended by close friends and family.

4. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Their private wedding was a sweet celebration of young love.

5. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony followed by a reception in Mumbai. The couple shared their joy through beautiful wedding photos.

6. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth celebrated their love with a dual wedding, including South Indian and North Indian rituals. Their ceremonies highlighted their cultural heritage.

7. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in January. Their wedding combined modern and traditional elements, making it a memorable affair.

8. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh married her long-time partner Antony Thattil in Goa. Their private yet elegant wedding was a highlight of December.

9. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani opted for a beachside wedding in Goa. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

10. Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah, married her fiancé Shane Gregoire in December. Their wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.