Top 10 Indian actresses: Samantha beats Deepika, Katrina, see list

Mumbai: Indian cinema has long been graced by the presence of talented actresses who have captivated audiences with their acting prowess, beauty, and fashion sense. In the latest popularity list released by Ormax Media, South Indian divas have made a remarkable impact nationwide once again.

Alia Bhatt Tops The List

Leading the pack is the versatile Alia Bhatt, who has claimed the top spot, followed closely by Samantha, a prominent name in the South Indian film industry. Samantha’s rise to the second position comes as a surprise, surpassing Bollywood stalwarts like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Samantha Defeats Bollywood Biggies

Despite facing health challenges and taking a break from the screen, Samantha has remarkably solidified her position as one of India’s most popular actresses. Her presence on the list speaks volumes about her widespread appeal and undeniable talent.

Adding to her accolades, Samantha is gearing up for her much-anticipated Hindi project, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. This upcoming Indian web series, a spin-off of the American TV series Citadel, created by Raj & DK, has already generated significant buzz and anticipation among audiences.

List Of Top 10 Popular Actresses Of India

Alia Bhatt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif

Kajal Aggarwal

Nayanthara

Trisha

Kiara Advani

Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Feb 2024) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/4jM8NTHN1e — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) March 21, 2024

With half of the list comprising South Indian actresses, it’s clear that their influence and charm extend far beyond regional boundaries, cementing their status as prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry.