Mumbai: The Indian film industry is home to countless talented stars who have left a lasting impression on audiences across decades. From Bollywood to the South industries including Kollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood every region has given us icons who continue to win hearts nationwide.

Today, language is no longer a barrier, and stars are enjoying pan-India recognition like never before.

The latest Ormax Media list of the ‘Most Popular Male Actors of India’ and ‘Most Popular Female Actors of India’ for July 2025 has been released. What stands out is how South Indian actors continue to dominate, reshaping the industry’s hierarchy and proving their unmatched influence.

Top 10 Most Popular Male Stars July 2025

Prabhas

Thalapathy Vijay

Shah Rukh Khan

Allu Arjun

Ajith Kumar

Mahesh Babu

Jr NTR

Ram Charan

Salman Khan

Pawan Kalyan

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Jul 2025) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/CMoQ6ztW2Q — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) August 19, 2025

Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars July 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Kajal Aggarwal

Trisha

Nayanthara

Sai Pallavi

Rashmika Mandanna

Sreeleela

Tamannaah Bhatia

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Jul 2025) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/0yiZFFbMY2 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) August 19, 2025

The list reflects a clear shift South stars are not only leading but are now commanding a massive fan base across India, breaking regional boundaries.

