Mumbai: The Indian film industry is home to countless talented stars who have left a lasting impression on audiences across decades. From Bollywood to the South industries including Kollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood every region has given us icons who continue to win hearts nationwide.
Today, language is no longer a barrier, and stars are enjoying pan-India recognition like never before.
The latest Ormax Media list of the ‘Most Popular Male Actors of India’ and ‘Most Popular Female Actors of India’ for July 2025 has been released. What stands out is how South Indian actors continue to dominate, reshaping the industry’s hierarchy and proving their unmatched influence.
Top 10 Most Popular Male Stars July 2025
- Prabhas
- Thalapathy Vijay
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Allu Arjun
- Ajith Kumar
- Mahesh Babu
- Jr NTR
- Ram Charan
- Salman Khan
- Pawan Kalyan
Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars July 2025
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Alia Bhatt
- Deepika Padukone
- Kajal Aggarwal
- Trisha
- Nayanthara
- Sai Pallavi
- Rashmika Mandanna
- Sreeleela
- Tamannaah Bhatia
The list reflects a clear shift South stars are not only leading but are now commanding a massive fan base across India, breaking regional boundaries.
What’s your take on these rankings? Do you agree with the names featured? Comment below and share your thoughts!