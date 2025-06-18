Top 10 most-viewed Indian film teasers on YouTube till June 2025

Hyderabad: In India, a movie teaser is not just a short video—it’s an event! When a big star’s teaser drops, fans go wild. They share it, watch it on loop, and turn it into a trending topic. With each new film, Indian cinema is creating new records on YouTube.

Whether it’s a big action film, a love story, or a mass entertainer, fans are ready to give it millions of views in just a few hours. And yes—Prabhas is leading the way with not one, but four teasers in the top 10 list!

Teaser Breaks Records – 59 Million Views in 24 Hours!

The teaser was released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam – and it crossed a massive 59 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours. This made it the 4th most-viewed Indian teaser in the first 24 hours!

Top 10 Most-Viewed Indian Teasers in 24 Hours (YouTube)

1. Salaar – 83 million

2. Adipurush – 68.96 million

3. KGF Chapter 2 – 68.83 million

4. The Raja Saab – 59 million

5. Radhe Shyam – 42.66 million

6. Pushpa 2 – 39.36 million

7. Dunki – 36.8 million

8. Maidaan – 29.5 million

9. Fighter – 23.1 million

10. Animal – 22.6 million

With every new teaser, Indian cinema is setting new records on YouTube. Stars like Prabhas are not only ruling the box office but also breaking digital records.

And this is just the beginning—trailers, songs, and full movies are getting bigger day by day. So, which upcoming teaser do you think will break the next record?