Islamabad: Despite the ban on Pakistani YouTube channels and artists in India, the craze for Pakistani dramas among Indian audiences shows no signs of slowing down. Makers have found alternative channels to air their shows, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal, with millions and even billions of views pouring in.

With their emotional storytelling, unforgettable characters, and brilliant direction, Pakistani dramas have built a loyal global audience. From heartwarming romantic sagas to thought-provoking social dramas, the industry continues to soar higher than ever.

As per the latest updated list released by popular entertainment page Entertainment Era, here are the top 10 most-watched Pakistani dramas ever in history.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 Tere Bin Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Ishq Murshid Ehde Wafa Mere Humsafar Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Parizaad Sher Jaan Nisar

2025 drama Sher enters prestigious list

The latest entrant Sher, starring Sara Khan and Danish Taimoor, has stormed into the list, securing the 9th spot and pushing down Jaan Nisar to 10th place. Interestingly, both dramas star Danish Taimoor, making him the only actor to have three dramas in the all-time chart.

Sher has already crossed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, combining numbers from ARY and Indian alternative channels. With 33 episodes aired so far and the show still ongoing, the numbers are expected to climb even higher.

