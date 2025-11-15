Hyderabad: In the last two decades, social media has reshaped the way the world consumes entertainment and no platform has done it more dramatically than YouTube. What began as a simple website for sharing home videos has evolved into the internet’s biggest stage, a place where music, culture, memes, education, and children’s content collide.

YouTube broke down traditional barriers of geography and language, giving creators from every corner of the world the chance to reach millions and in some cases, billions of viewers instantly.

As the platform continues to dominate the digital ecosystem, here’s a look at the Top 10 Most-Watched YouTube Videos of All Time, a list that reveals what truly captures the world’s attention.

Top 10 Most-Watched YouTube Videos of All Time

1. Baby Shark Dance – 16.3B views

2. Despacito – 8.8B views

3. Wheels on the Bus (Cocomelon) – 8.1B views

4. Bath Song (Cocomelon) – 7.2B views

5. Johny Johny Yes Papa (LooLoo Kids) – 7.1B views

6. See You Again – 6.8B views

7. Phonics Song with Two Words – 6.7B views

8. Shape of You – 6.5B views

9. Gangnam Style – 5.7B views

10. Uptown Funk – 5.68B views

From turning everyday nursery rhymes into global obsessions to pushing international music into the mainstream, YouTube has changed not only how we watch videos but how we discover trends, celebrate artists, and experience pop culture. Viral content is no longer an accident it’s a phenomenon that can shape global conversations, create stars overnight, and unite audiences of all ages.

Whether it’s a catchy kids’ tune like Baby Shark, a record-shattering hit like Despacito, or a cultural moment like Gangnam Style, YouTube has proven its power to take a simple idea and transform it into worldwide history.