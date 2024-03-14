Top 15 highest paid Bollywood actresses of 2024: Deepika leads

Mumbai: In the Indian film industry, where talent and stardom often go hand in hand, there are a few actresses who have not only captured the hearts of millions but have also become the highest-paid stars in the country.
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, these remarkable women have showcased exceptional acting skills and commanded presence on the silver screen, earning immense popularity and commercial success. But do you know who is the current highest paid leading lady of Bollywood? Keep read to know.
Highest Paid Bollywood Actress
According to IMDb, Deepika Padukone currently holds the title of the highest-paid actress in India. Her journey in Bollywood began with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007, and since then, she has risen to become one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses. Notably, for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat,’ she received a fee of Rs. 13 crores, surpassing her male co-stars who were paid Rs. 10 crores. This groundbreaking achievement made her the first Indian actress to reach such a milestone. Today, her fee per movie ranges from Rs. 15 to 30 crores.
Top 15 List
For the fans and industry enthusiasts, here’s the full list of the top 15 highest-paid Bollywood actresses in India and their remuneration per movie.
|Name Of The Actress
|Remuneration Per Movie
|1.
|Deepika Padukone
|15cr to 30cr per movie
|2.
|Kangana Ranaut
|15cr to 27cr per movie
|3.
|Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|15cr to 25cr per movie
|4.
|Katrina Kaif
|15cr to 25cr per movie
|5.
|Alia Bhatt
|10cr to 20cr per movie
|6.
|Kareena Kapoor Khan
|8cr to 18cr per movie
|7.
|Shraddha Kapoor
|7cr to 15cr per movie
|8.
|Vidya Balan
|8cr to 14cr per movie
|9.
|Anushka Sharma
|8cr to 12cr per movie
|10.
|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
|10cr per movie
|11.
|Kriti Sanon
|5cr to 11cr per movie
|12.
|Taapsee Pannu
|5cr to 11cr per movie
|13.
|Rani Mukerji
|8cr per movie
|14.
|Sonam Kapoor
|8cr per movie
|15.
|Janhvi Kapoor
|4cr to 10cr per movie