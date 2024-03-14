Top 15 highest paid Bollywood actresses of 2024: Deepika leads

Mumbai: In the Indian film industry, where talent and stardom often go hand in hand, there are a few actresses who have not only captured the hearts of millions but have also become the highest-paid stars in the country.

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, these remarkable women have showcased exceptional acting skills and commanded presence on the silver screen, earning immense popularity and commercial success. But do you know who is the current highest paid leading lady of Bollywood? Keep read to know.

Highest Paid Bollywood Actress

According to IMDb, Deepika Padukone currently holds the title of the highest-paid actress in India. Her journey in Bollywood began with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007, and since then, she has risen to become one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses. Notably, for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat,’ she received a fee of Rs. 13 crores, surpassing her male co-stars who were paid Rs. 10 crores. This groundbreaking achievement made her the first Indian actress to reach such a milestone. Today, her fee per movie ranges from Rs. 15 to 30 crores.

Top 15 List

For the fans and industry enthusiasts, here’s the full list of the top 15 highest-paid Bollywood actresses in India and their remuneration per movie.