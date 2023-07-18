TOP 2 actresses of Tollywood, Samantha and Rashmika OUT!

Hyderabad: Tollywood has recently witnessed the sudden rise of two young heroines, Sreeleela and Mrunal Thakur, who are contending for top slots alongside other popular actresses. Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Agarwal, Anushka Shetty, and Trisha may have had a successful run in the industry, but their possibilities appear to have diminished slowly, allowing newbies to take centre stage.

For those who are living under the rock, Samantha is suffering with her health and Kajal, on the other hand, is reportedly not getting many good films after her marriage. Reportedly, Rashmika was recently fired from Telugu project due to her Bollywood focus; Anushka, Tamannaah and Trisha, all of them have not been seen in the Tollywood industry in a long time.

Sreeleela and Mrunal Thakur top 2 Telugu actresses?

Sreeleela, a novice, has rapidly won the hearts of Tollywood’s heroes, luring both young and established performers eager to share the screen with her. Her ability and charisma have become the buzz of the town, and she is making no effort to hide her presence. She is giving tough competition to every actress in the Telugu film industry and plethora of opportunities have come knocking at her door.

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, who created waves with her smash triumph in “Sitaram,” is steadily carving herself a space in Tollywood. Her amazing performance in “Hi Nanna” opposite Vijay Devarakonda has further solidified her position in the business. Rumours abound that she may soon co-star with Ram Charan in Buchi Babu’s upcoming film, adding to her burgeoning celebrity.

Mrunal Thakur and Sree Leela are both determined to shine as Tollywood’s leading glamour queens as competition for the top spots heats up. Their rise from unknowns to top contenders is a testament to their talent, hard work, and the ever-changing nature of the industry.