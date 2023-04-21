Top 20 most followed celebrities on Instagram in the world

Hyderabad: With over a billion active users, Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms. It should come as no surprise that many celebrities and influencers have used the platform to connect with their fans and build their brands. Here are the top 20 most followed Instagram accounts in April 2023:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram. He updates his fans on his daily life, training, and family events.

Followers: 577 million

2. Lionel Messi

Another football superstar, Lionel Messi, is second on the list with over 400 million followers. On his page, he discusses his personal life, training, and sponsorships.

Followers: 456 million

3. Selena Gomez

Singer and actress Selena Gomez uses her Instagram page to promote her music and share personal details with her fans.

Followers: 412 million

4. Kylie Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnwVWb4N_wb/

Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s youngest member, is a beauty mogul with her own cosmetic line. On Instagram, she posts makeup tutorials, lifestyle photos, and family photos.

Followers: 387 million

5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is an actor and former wrestler. On his page, he posts about his workouts, movie updates, and family life.

Followers: 375 million

6. Ariana Grande

She is a pop star known for her powerful vocals and catchy songs. On Instagram, she posts about her music, fashion, and personal life.

Followers: 367 million

7. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star and businesswoman, posts on Instagram about her family life, fashion, and beauty.

Followers: 353 million

8. Beyoncé

Beyoncé, a global superstar, uses Instagram to share her music, fashion, and personal life.

Followers: 305 million

9. Khloé Kardashian

Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloé Kardashian, shares her fashion, fitness, and personal moments on Instagram.

Followers: 304 million

10. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, a Canadian pop singer, uses Instagram to share his music, fashion, and personal life.

Followers: 286 million

11. Kendall Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/kendalljenner/

Kendall Jenner, a model and member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, posts on Instagram about her fashion, travel, and personal life.

Followers: 285 million

12. Taylor Swift

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift uses her Instagram page to promote her music and share personal details with her fans.

Followers: 255 million

13. Jennifer Lopez

Singer and actress Jennifer uses her Instagram page to promote her music and share personal details with her fans.

Followers: 242 million

14. Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli uses Instagram to document his training, matches, and personal life.

Followers: 246 million

15. Neymar Jr

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. uses Instagram to document his training, matches, and personal life.

Followers: 208 million

16. Miley Cyrus

Singer and actress, Miley uses her Instagram page to promote her music and share personal information with her fans.

Followers: 205 million

17. Zendaya

Zendaya is an actress and singer who has a large fan base due to her talent, beauty, and advocacy for social justice causes. On Instagram, she posts about her fashion, personal moments, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work.

Followers: 176 million

18. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is a comedian and actor who rose to prominence in Hollywood due to his quick wit and contagious personality. On Instagram, he posts about his comedy, personal life, and work.

Followers: 172 million

19. Demi Lovato

Singer, songwriter, and actress Lovato who has spoken publicly about her struggles with mental health and addiction. She uses Instagram to promote body positivity, share her music, and interact with her fans.

Followers: 153 million

20. Cardi B

Cardi B is a rapper and social media personality known for her unapologetic attitude and bold personality. She uses her Instagram page to promote her brand partnerships, share her music, and connect with her fans.

Followers: 161 million