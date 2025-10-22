Hyderabad: As 2025 comes to an end, Indian cinema has witnessed a year filled with high expectations but fewer record-breaking results. Despite several big releases and massive hype, no film managed to join the prestigious 1000-crore club this year.

Some of the most anticipated movies of 2025 fell short of expectations at the box office. Chhaava emerged as the year’s biggest hit, grossing around Rs. 808 crore worldwide, followed closely by Kantara: Chapter 1 with over Rs. 760 crore. Saiyaara collected Rs. 570 crore, while Coolie and War 2 earned Rs. 514 crore and Rs. 300+ crore respectively.

Although these numbers reflect strong performances, none reached the historic 1000-crore milestone that audiences and producers had hoped for.

The Wait Continues

With many films still managing to cross the 500-crore mark, 2025 proved to be a good year commercially but not historic. As audiences look forward to 2026, the big question remains: Who will bring back the 1000-crore magic to Indian cinema?

A Look Back at the 1000-Crore Club

The 1000- crore journey began in 2016 with Dangal, which shattered all records with over Rs. 2000 crore worldwide. In 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continued the momentum by earning more than Rs. 1800 crore.

After a long gap, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 revived the box office in 2022, collecting Rs. 1387 crore and Rs. 1275 crore respectively.

The year 2023 saw Bollywood reclaim its power with Jawan (Rs. 1148 crore) and Pathaan (Rs. 1050 crore). In 2024, the cinematic storm continued as Kalki 2898 AD crossed Rs. 1100 crore and Pushpa 2: The Rule roared past Rs. 1832 crore.