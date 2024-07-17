Top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3, as per The Khabri

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been a whirlwind of drama, controversies, and intense competition as it approaches its one-month mark. 13 contestants are currently battling it out, including wildcard entry Adnaan Shaikh. The show has already seen the exit of 5 contestants and the house is gearing up for another elimination soon.

As the season progresses towards its finale slowly, discussions on social media are heating up about who might emerge as the winner. And now, a latest tweet from popular Bigg Boss insider The Khabri about the top 3 contestants who they believe are playing the game exceptionally well and deserve to be finalists, is going viral.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top 3 Contestants

According to The Khabri’s tweet, the top 3 contestants leading the pack are:

Sana Makbul

Ranvir Shorey

Armaan Malik

The Khabri, known for its credible updates on Bigg Boss, emphasized the performance and game spirit of these contenders, suggesting that they are likely contenders for the winner’s title.

Top 3 contestants who are actually perforimg in the show and playing it like a game#SanaMakbul#RanvirShorey and #ArmaanMalik



The least we can expect is winner among these 3 contestants



Bhaade ke fans leke aane walu ko bahar karo, they are giving nothing to this show — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 17, 2024

Fans also agree that these contestants have captured attention for their strategic gameplay, strong personalities, and ability to navigate the challenges inside the Bigg Boss house effectively.

As fans and viewers speculate on the ultimate winner, the competition within Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to intensify. Who do you think will win the show? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.