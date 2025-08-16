When the rains arrive in Hyderabad, the dry Deccan plateau transforms into a lush green paradise. The monsoon breathes life into hills, forests, rivers, and reservoirs, making the season one of the most beautiful times to step outdoors. For city folks who crave a break from traffic and concrete, camping becomes the perfect way to soak in nature’s freshness while enjoying the thrill of adventure.

From misty hills to hidden waterfalls and serene reservoirs, Hyderabad is surrounded by several camping spots that shine during the rains. Whether you are looking for a popular weekend getaway with friends or an offbeat trail that promises peace and solitude, monsoon camping around the city offers a little something for everyone. Siasat.com has rounded up 5 well-known spots for camping near Hyderabad where you can enjoy the rain in a cosy setting.

5 Amazing camping spots near Hyderabad

1. Ananthagiri Hills

A popular choice for both camping and trekking, Ananthagiri Hills offers a serene escape with its rolling hills, streams, and rivers. Weekendyaari and other travel platforms list several camping options here, including night camping under the stars and farm stay experiences.

Distance- It is 80 km from Hyderabad

2. Maredumilli

Maredumilli is a tucked-away village nestled in the Eastern Ghats in Andhra Pradesh, known for its semi-evergreen forests, rolling hills, and a network of streams and waterfalls. It has emerged as an eco-tourism hub managed in partnership with local tribal communities and the forest department, offering nature lovers opportunities for trekking, wildlife spotting, and rustic camping in pristine surroundings.

Distance- It is 430 km from Hyderabad

3. Somasila

Somasila offers a unique island camping experience surrounded by the Krishna River. It includes a short boat ride to an isolated stretch of land where campers can enjoy activities like swimming, fishing, bonfires, and peaceful nights under the open sky.

Distance- It is 480 km from Hyderabad

4. Gandikota

Often referred to as the “Grand Canyon of India,” Gandikota features dramatic gorges carved by the Penna River, set against the backdrop of an ancient sandstone fort dating back to the 12th century. Camping here offers a rustic experience amid rugged cliffs and serene river views. It offers a compelling escape for those seeking a blend of history and nature. While there are limited formal accommodations, camping stays are a favoured choice for adventurers.

Distance- It is 390 km from Hyderabad

5. Laknavaram

Laknavaram Lake is known for its scenic beauty and vibrant camping offerings. Visitors can enjoy night camping complete with tents, sleeping bags, bonfires, boating, and even activities like rappelling and kayaking. It’s a popular monsoon getaway from Hyderabad, offering forested tranquility and the charm of lakeside adventures, especially on clear, starry nights.

Distance- It is 230 km from Hyderabad