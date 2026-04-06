Hyderabad: Dhurandhar Box Office has rewritten Bollywood history, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge becomes the first Hindi film ever to cross the Rs. 1000 crore net mark in India. This milestone puts it in an elite league previously dominated by pan-Indian blockbusters. With this achievement, the film not only sets a new benchmark for Bollywood but also signals a major shift in audience reach, scale, and global appeal of Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Performance

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film has delivered extraordinary numbers both in India and overseas. By Day 18, it collected around Rs. 30 crore, taking its India net total to approximately Rs. 1041 crore.

The film had a phenomenal opening week of over Rs. 670 crore, followed by Rs. 260 crore in week two. Even in its third week, it continues to draw strong footfall, especially during weekends.

Internationally, the film has earned close to Rs. 392 crore, pushing its worldwide total to around Rs. 1600 crore plus. The Hindi version has been the biggest contributor, while dubbed versions in South Indian languages also added to the overall success.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, which has helped boost its appeal across audiences.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Worldwide

1. Dangal – Rs. 2059 crore

2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Rs. 1600+ crore (running)

3. Jawan – Rs. 1160 crore

4. Pathaan – Rs. 1055 crore

5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 969 crore

Dhurandhar 2’s historic run has not only placed it among the biggest hits of all time but also changed the game for future Bollywood releases.