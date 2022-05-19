Top 5 most-trending TV celebrities: Tejasswi, Munawar & more

Mumbai: Hindi television celebrities have taken the country up by a storm. Be it knowing about their projects to getting a glimpse of their personal lives, fans want to know everything about them. It is safe to say that some of them even enjoy more popularity than famous Bollywood actors. Scroll ahead to take a look at the top 5 television stars who are always trending on social media.

1. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash has always been a popular household name due to her work in ‘Swaragini’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’, among many others. However, she shot to instant fame after her win in Bigg Boss 15. After her stint, she has been receiving end of constant love and adoration from her fans. Tejasswi trends almost every day either because of her cute Instagram reels or her relationship with television actor Karan Kundrra.

2. Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed (Instagram)

While Urfi Javed is yet to carve a space for herself in the television industry, she is on a roll on social media because of her bizarre fashion sense. Urfi never fails to grab eyeballs every time she steps out donning a unique outfit. Although often subjected to trolling on social media, Urfi is always unfazed and trending.

3. Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Although comedian Munawar Faruqui has been in the public’s attention since his arrest in 2021, his recent win in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp has brought him under the limelight. Ever since his win, his fans cannot seem to get enough of him and follow his every move. Icing on the cake is his recent appearance with his girlfriend Nazila, which has made him trend again.

4. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is known for her quirky and pleasing personality. She won many hearts while in the Bigg Boss house, however the Punjabi singer and actress received immense love and support from her fans after the shocking demise of her beau Sidharth Shukla. Her fans as they call themselves ‘Shehnaazians’ do not leave a chance to trend Shehnaaz Gill on social media. She is trending for her upcoming film, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ among other things.

5. Hina Khan

Hina Khan, one of the top television actresses, is always making the headlines, be it for her exceptional acting or for her personal life. Currently, she is all set to walk the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet and fans cannot wait to see her looks.