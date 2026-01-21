Mumbai: January 21 marks the birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor was born in 1986 in Purnia, Bihar, India. From a middle class background, Sushant had a keen mind, excelling academically before following his passion for acting. He began his career on television and became a household name with the popular show Pavitra Rishta. His move from TV to Bollywood films showcased his talent and versatility.

Sushant had a bright future ahead, but his life ended tragically when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his home in Mumbai at the age of 34. His death shocked the nation and led to widespread mourning from fans and film lovers across the world.

Top 5 Sushant Singh Rajput Films to Watch

1. Chhichhore (2019)

Chhichhore is one of Sushant’s most memorable films, where he played Anirudh Pathak, a father teaching his son the value of failure and success. The film not only resonated with audiences but also became a commercial success, grossing Rs. 153.16 crore in India and Rs. 211 crore worldwide, solidifying Sushant’s place in Bollywood.

2. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

In this biographical film, Sushant portrayed the life of the iconic Indian cricketer, M.S. Dhoni. His portrayal of Dhoni’s journey from a small-town boy to the captain of the Indian cricket team earned him widespread praise. The film grossed Rs. 133.09 crore in India and Rs. 215.5 crore worldwide, making it one of his highest-grossing films.

3. Kedarnath (2018)

Sushant starred as Mansoor, a mountain guide during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, in Kedarnath. The film captured his emotional depth and on-screen chemistry with Sara Ali Khan. The film collected Rs. 68.57 crore in India and Rs. 96 crore worldwide, marking it as one of his more successful ventures.

4. Kai Po Che! (2013)

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che! was Sushant’s Bollywood debut. Playing the character of Ishaan, a passionate cricket coach, he displayed natural talent that left a lasting impact. The film grossed Rs. 49.25 crore in India and Rs. 74 crore worldwide.

5. Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

In Shuddh Desi Romance, Sushant played the role of Raghu, a young man navigating relationships and modern love. The film earned Rs. 46.45 crore in India and Rs. 75.2 crore worldwide, further establishing Sushant’s range as an actor.