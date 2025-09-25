Islamabad: Just like every year, 2025 has been packed with some amazing Pakistani dramas, and Lollywood continues to deliver one hit after another.

With popular shows like Parwarish and Sher already keeping audiences hooked, the industry has more exciting projects lined up for the coming months. Fresh on-screen pairs, powerful scripts, and big names are set to make the rest of the year even more entertaining. Let’s take a look at the top 5 upcoming Pakistani dramas on HUM TV.

Top 5 upcoming new Pakistani dramas 2025

1. Humraahi

Produced by Babar Javed Productions, this much-awaited drama stars Danish Taimoor and Hiba Qadir in lead roles. The project is already on set.

2. Zanjeerien

Penned by the celebrated Farhat Ishtiaq, the drama brings together a stellar cast including Sajal Aly, Ahsan Khan, Sahar Hashmi, and Danyal Zafar. Expected to release later this year.

3. Leader (working title)

Directed by Asad Mumtaz, this one pairs the nation’s current favorite Ali Raza with Kinza Hashmi. The drama is expected to go on air very soon.

4. Muamma

Featuring Saba Qamar, Usman Mukhtar, and Ali Ansari, this project promises to introduce a fresh genre to Pakistani television.

5. Kashf

Backed by the Kashf Foundation and directed by Kashif Nisar, this drama stars Sehar Khan alongside Nameer Khan in a new on-screen pairing.

6. Neeli Kothi

With other exciting titles like Neeli Kothi starring Anmol Baloch and Talha Chahour also in the pipeline, Hum TV is all set to keep audiences glued to their screens in the upcoming months of 2025.