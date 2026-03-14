Top 6 Hania Aamir dramas to binge-watch after Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Currently, the actress is winning hearts with her role as Dr Ayra in the hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring opposite Bilal Abbas Khan, who plays Kamyaar

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 12:39 pm IST
Hania Aamir's best dramas
Hania Aamir's best dramas (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir enjoys immense popularity across the globe, thanks to her humble personality and lively screen presence. She began her acting career in 2016 with the comedy film Janaan and has since proved her acting talent through several successful films and television dramas.

Currently, the actress is winning hearts with her role as Dr Ayra in the hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring opposite Bilal Abbas Khan, who plays Kamyaar. The drama has only two episodes left and is expected to conclude after Eid.

As Meri Zindagi Hai Tu nears its end, here’s a look at some of the top Pakistani dramas of Hania Aamir that you can binge-watch.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Best Pakistani Dramas of Hania Aamir so far

1. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

One of Hania Aamir’s most popular dramas, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum features her alongside Fahad Mustafa.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum finale date announced: Will love triumph?

The romantic drama follows the journey of two individuals who end up getting married due to unexpected circumstances. Their emotional journey, filled with twists and strong support for each other, made it one of the most talked-about dramas of 2024. Hania’s portrayal of Sharjeena received widespread praise from audiences worldwide.

2. Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha

The 2023 drama Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha starred Hania Aamir as Maheer opposite Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Hania Aamir in a Pakistani drama scene, highlighting top-rated shows to add to your watchlist.

The story revolves around a love triangle between the three characters and explores themes of love, trust and betrayal. Although the drama received mixed reviews, it gained massive viewership and popularity on YouTube.

3. Mere Humsafar

Released in 2022, Mere Humsafar remains one of Hania Aamir’s most loved dramas. She starred opposite Farhan Saeed in this emotional romantic series.

Hania Aamir in popular Pakistani dramas, perfect for your watchlist, showcasing her versatile acting skil.

The story follows Hala, who faces constant mistreatment from her relatives after being left at her uncle’s house. Hamza eventually marries her and becomes her biggest support system. Hania’s performance earned her nominations at the Lux Style Awards.

4. Ishqiya

The 2020 romantic drama Ishqiya showcased Hania Aamir in the role of Rumaisa Siddique.

Police officer at school entrance with educational posters and safety notices.

The story takes an unexpected turn when Rumaisa ends up marrying her sister’s lover due to unforeseen circumstances. The drama also stars Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed. Hania received a Best Actress nomination at the Pakistan International Screen Awards for her performance.

5. Dil Ruba

In Dil Ruba, Hania Aamir played the role of Sanam Jameel, a charming yet manipulative TikToker.

The romantic comedy drama explores how her beauty and sweet talk influence people around her. Critics praised Hania’s portrayal, and the drama gained attention for highlighting the lifestyle and challenges of modern teenage girls.

6. Phir Wohi Mohabbat

Phir Wohi Mohabbat presented a unique storyline centred around a young girl named Alishba, played by Hania Aamir.

Hania Aamir in a Pakistani drama scene, highlighting top-rated shows to add to your watchlist.

Kidnapped during childhood by a servant working for her father, she later returns years later under very different circumstances. The drama starred Ahmed Ali Akbar and was appreciated for its emotional storytelling.

About Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas. Starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, the show revolves around the emotional journey of Ayra and Kamyaar, exploring love, betrayal and complicated relationships.

So far, 32 episodes have aired. Episode 33, the second last episode is set to release on Saturday, March 14, while the final episode will air after Eid. The drama, directed by Musaddiq Malek and written by Radain Shah, also became one of the fastest Pakistani shows to cross one billion views on YouTube.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 12:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button