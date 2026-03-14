Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir enjoys immense popularity across the globe, thanks to her humble personality and lively screen presence. She began her acting career in 2016 with the comedy film Janaan and has since proved her acting talent through several successful films and television dramas.

Currently, the actress is winning hearts with her role as Dr Ayra in the hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring opposite Bilal Abbas Khan, who plays Kamyaar. The drama has only two episodes left and is expected to conclude after Eid.

As Meri Zindagi Hai Tu nears its end, here’s a look at some of the top Pakistani dramas of Hania Aamir that you can binge-watch.

Best Pakistani Dramas of Hania Aamir so far

1. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

One of Hania Aamir’s most popular dramas, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum features her alongside Fahad Mustafa.

The romantic drama follows the journey of two individuals who end up getting married due to unexpected circumstances. Their emotional journey, filled with twists and strong support for each other, made it one of the most talked-about dramas of 2024. Hania’s portrayal of Sharjeena received widespread praise from audiences worldwide.

2. Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha

The 2023 drama Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha starred Hania Aamir as Maheer opposite Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz.

The story revolves around a love triangle between the three characters and explores themes of love, trust and betrayal. Although the drama received mixed reviews, it gained massive viewership and popularity on YouTube.

3. Mere Humsafar

Released in 2022, Mere Humsafar remains one of Hania Aamir’s most loved dramas. She starred opposite Farhan Saeed in this emotional romantic series.

The story follows Hala, who faces constant mistreatment from her relatives after being left at her uncle’s house. Hamza eventually marries her and becomes her biggest support system. Hania’s performance earned her nominations at the Lux Style Awards.

4. Ishqiya

The 2020 romantic drama Ishqiya showcased Hania Aamir in the role of Rumaisa Siddique.

The story takes an unexpected turn when Rumaisa ends up marrying her sister’s lover due to unforeseen circumstances. The drama also stars Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed. Hania received a Best Actress nomination at the Pakistan International Screen Awards for her performance.

5. Dil Ruba

In Dil Ruba, Hania Aamir played the role of Sanam Jameel, a charming yet manipulative TikToker.

The romantic comedy drama explores how her beauty and sweet talk influence people around her. Critics praised Hania’s portrayal, and the drama gained attention for highlighting the lifestyle and challenges of modern teenage girls.

6. Phir Wohi Mohabbat

Phir Wohi Mohabbat presented a unique storyline centred around a young girl named Alishba, played by Hania Aamir.

Kidnapped during childhood by a servant working for her father, she later returns years later under very different circumstances. The drama starred Ahmed Ali Akbar and was appreciated for its emotional storytelling.

About Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas. Starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, the show revolves around the emotional journey of Ayra and Kamyaar, exploring love, betrayal and complicated relationships.

So far, 32 episodes have aired. Episode 33, the second last episode is set to release on Saturday, March 14, while the final episode will air after Eid. The drama, directed by Musaddiq Malek and written by Radain Shah, also became one of the fastest Pakistani shows to cross one billion views on YouTube.