Top 6 highest paid Tollywood actors of 2024

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry, popularly known as Tollywood has experienced an admirable growth and consumer demand out of its geographical limits. Many factors have led to this increase which has made the Tollywood stars a force to be reckoned with in the pan-India market. Whether it is Baahubali or Pushpa, Telugu Cinema is an absolute winner of vibrant and gripping content. People from every region of India are touched by such films because of their interesting plot twists, bright imagery, and grandiosity.

Telugu actors are doing high-budget movies and increasing their remuneration considering the pan-India market.

List of highest-paid Tollywood actors of 2024

Prabhas:

The Baahubali star is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. He has four confirmed movies in his hands.

. Kalki 2898 AD

. Spirit

. The Raja Saab

. Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam

All of them are big-budget projects, and so is Prabhas’s remuneration. He is reportedly getting Rs 100 crore for each of the films. However, for his film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he has increased his fee to Rs 150 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Mahesh Babu:

Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular actors in Tollywood, is all set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB29. The movie is expected to be an international adventure film. The massive project is set to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 1000 crores, making it one of the most expensive budgets for a movie in India. And he is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 125 crores for this movie.

Allu Arjun:

The stylish star of Tollywood has become a pan-India sensation after the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise. He will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

He is taking a remarkable 33% share of the total revenue generated from pre-sales, which could amount to Rs 330+ crores, setting a new record in the industry. He also has three more films in his lineup.

. Pushpa 2: The Rule

. A film with Trivikram Srinivas

. Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Jr NTR:

The young tiger of Tollywood is currently busy with the shooting of Devara: Part 1, the magnum opus of Koratala Siva, which is expected to be released in 2024. He is charging a whopping remuneration of Rs 60 crores for Devara 1.

Koratala Siva’s cinematic venture ‘Devara’ is being made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore.

He will also share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War. He is reportedly charging Rs 70 crore for this film.

He also has four films in the pipeline:

. Devara

. WAR-2

. A film with Prashanth Neel

. Devara 2

Ram Charan:

The mega power star’s upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ directed by Shankar and Produced by Dil Raju, the film is being made on a budget of over Rs 170 crores. And Charan has preferred to take a share, instead of charging a remuneration for Game Changer. The decision will fetch him more than Rs 100 crores since the film’s business is likely to go beyond Rs 350 crores and above.

He also has two more films in his hand:

. Game Changer by Shankar

. A film with Buchi Babu Sena

Pawan Kalyan:

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, and his popularity seems to be soaring higher than ever. Known for his mass appeal and box office prowess. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan is charging a whopping Rs. 100 crores for his role in ‘OG,’

Kalyan has multiple films lined up for release.

. OG

. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

. Ustaad Bhagat Singh.