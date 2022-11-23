Top 6 highest-paid Tollywood actresses on Instagram

Hyderabad: Social media platforms, especially Instagram has become a money-making tool for everyone. And when it comes to celebrities and established public figures, earning digitally is a cakewalk as they earn millions by just sharing sponsored posts, thanks to their massive fan followings. South actresses are no exception. From Samantha to Rashmika Mandanna, let’s have a look at how much these Tollywood divas charge per Instagram post.

Instagram Fee Of Tollywood Actresses

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. She is one of the most celebrated and successful actresses not just down south, but across the country. Sam has 24.3 million followers on her Instagram. Reportedly, she earns between 15-20L for every endorsement post.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

National crush Rashmika Mandana is currently one of the most prominent female stars in the entertainment industry. She is also among the highest-paid actresses down south. For each promotional post on Instagram, Rashmika charges between Rs 20-25L, reportedly. She has 35.3 million followers on her photo-sharing platform.

3. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently enjoying the new phase of motherhood in her life, enjoys a massive 24.1 million followers on Instagram. She earns between 50L to 1 crore for each promotional post on her social media platform.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has always charmed audiences with her beauty in a variety of roles. She has 22.6 million Instagram followers and receives between 1-5cr for each endorsement post as her remuneration.

5. Genelia D’Souza

Model, actress and wife of actor Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza is a lovely and charming beauty. She endorses various top brands on her Instagram for which she charges between Rs 30-50L per post. She has 10.9 million followers on her photo-sharing app.

6. Pooja Hegde

Besides being a phenomenal actor, the gorgeous Pooja Hegde has always managed to turn heads with her Instagram posts. She enjoys a huge fan following of 21.9 million on Instagram and receives for around Rs 30 to 50L per promotional post.