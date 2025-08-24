Seoul: K-Dramas and K-Pop have become world famous, gaining millions of fans in India and many other countries. Today, Korean dramas are some of the most-watched TV shows in the world. Popular series like Squid Game, Crash Landing on You, and Goblin show how Korean stories can touch people everywhere. With this success, many Korean actors have become global stars, earning huge salaries and working with top brands.

Here are the top 6 highest-paid Korean actors in 2025 with their income and net worth.

Top 6 highest paid Korean actors 2025

1. Kim Soo Hyun

• Net Worth: Rs. 1000+ Crores (117 million USD)

• Earnings: Rs. 30 crores per episode (One Ordinary Day)

Called the “King of K-drama,” he is loved for My Love From the Star and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

2. Lee Min Ho

• Net Worth: Rs. 227 Crores (26 million USD)

• Earnings: Rs. 1.46 crores per episode (Pachinko)

The Boys Over Flowers actor remains a global superstar with many luxury brand deals.

3. Hyun Bin

• Net Worth: Rs. 218 Crores (25 million USD)

• Earnings: Rs. 99 lakhs per episode (Crash Landing on You)

He is popular for both romance and action roles, and his fame grew even more after his hit drama.

4. Song Joong Ki

• Net Worth: Rs. 175 Crores (20 million USD)

• Earnings: Rs. 1.75 Cr – Rs. 2.1 Cr per episode (Reborn Rich)

The Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun star continues to rule hearts across Asia.

oc5. Lee Jung Jae

• Net Worth: Rs. 100+ Crores (12 million USD)

• Earnings: Rs. 8.75 crores per episode (Squid Game 2 & 3)

The Squid Game star is now the highest-paid Korean actor in the world.

6. Park Hyung Sik

• Net Worth: Rs. 35+ Crores (4 million USD)

• Earnings: Rs. 8.13 crores for 16 episodes (Doctor Slump)

Known for Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon and Happiness, he is one of the fastest rising stars.

From Lee Jung Jae’s record pay to Kim Soo Hyun’s long-time success, these stars show why K-Dramas are loved all over the world and why Korean actors are among the richest in Asia.