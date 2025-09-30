Hyderabad: Prabhas continues to rule Tollywood and pan-India cinema with his unmatched stardom. His upcoming horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, has now taken social media by storm. The trailer, released on September 29, has received a huge positive response from fans and movie lovers. Viewers are praising the mix of horror, comedy, and Prabhas’s mass screen presence.

Biggest Pan-India Superstar

Prabhas is not just a Tollywood hero. He is India’s first pan-India superstar. From Baahubali to Salaar, he has delivered mega films that created history at the box office. His wide appeal across regions and languages makes him one of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Prabhas and His Box Office Journey

Here is a look at Prabhas’s blockbuster track record.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – Rs. 1810 crore

Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – Rs. 1054.67 crore

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023) – Rs. 705.59 crore

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) – Rs. 650 crore

Saaho (2019) – Rs. 439 crore

Adipurush (2023) – Rs. 392.70 crore

Radhe Shyam (2022) – Rs. 200 crore

These numbers prove his strength at the box office, and his films continue to draw nationwide audiences.

The Raja Saab Hype

The film will hit theatres on January 9, 2026, as a grand pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Reports suggest the budget has crossed Rs. 400 crore, making it one of the costliest Telugu films ever.