For most travellers, a train is simply a way to get from one city to another. But in some corners of the world, trains are not just about transport they are experiences of luxury, history, and comfort. These trains are designed like moving palaces, offering fine dining, spa services, and breathtaking views.

Siasat.com takes a look at some of the most expensive trains in the world, what makes them special, and what their journeys cost.

Most expensive trains in the world so far

1. Maharajas’ Express (India)

India’s pride in luxury travel, this train runs from October to April with 3-night/4-day and 6-night/7-day packages across Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, and Varanasi. Prices range from Rs.6.9 lakh to Rs.22.2 lakh per person. Guests enjoy royal interiors, fine dining, and guided tours of forts and palaces.

2. Train Suite Shiki-Shima (Japan)

One of the world’s most exclusive trains, Shiki-Shima begins from Tokyo and offers 2-night/3-day or 3-night/4-day trips through Tōhoku and Hokkaido. Suites cost Rs.16.8–19.5 lakh per person. Highlights include sleek Japanese design, glass lounges, and seasonal gourmet menus.

3. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (Europe)

Famous as the most romantic train, this Belmond service features restored 1920s carriages. It usually runs overnight from Paris to Venice, with other seasonal routes. Twin cabins start at Rs.3.9 lakh per person, with grand suites costing more. The charm lies in old-world ambience, live music, and elegant dining.

4. Rovos Rail (Southern Africa)

Known as the “Pride of Africa,” Rovos Rail offers 3-night to 14-day trips through South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Tanzania. Fares range from Rs.3 lakh to over Rs.15 lakh. Vintage wood coaches, safari-style excursions, and a relaxed scenic pace make it unique.

5. Belmond Royal Scotsman (Scotland)

This luxury sleeper takes travellers through the Scottish Highlands on 2–7 night journeys. Prices begin at Rs.4.7 lakh and go beyond Rs.12 lakh. Cosy ensuite cabins, an onboard spa, open-air decks, and visits to castles and distilleries are its highlights.

6. Deccan Odyssey (India)

Called a “luxury cruise on wheels,” it offers 7-night all-inclusive journeys across Maharashtra, Konkan, and Rajasthan. Tickets cost Rs.7.4–17.8 lakh per person. Guests enjoy spa services, themed interiors, fine dining, and trips to UNESCO sites and wildlife reserves.

7. Palace on Wheels (India)

One of India’s oldest luxury trains, it runs 7-night/8-day trips through Rajasthan and Agra. Prices start at Rs.3.5 lakh per person. Royal décor, Rajasthani hospitality, and guided visits to forts, palaces, and bazaars make it a regal journey.

How You Can Travel On These Trains

These journeys are among the most expensive in the world, but they can be made possible with planning. Choosing shorter routes or smaller cabins reduces costs, while off-season discounts can also help.