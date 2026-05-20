Top 7 most-followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram – 2026 list

Mumbai: Instagram has become one of the biggest popularity meters for Bollywood stars today. From movie promotions and brand shoots to vacation dumps and red carpet looks, actresses are constantly working on their Instagram game to stay connected with fans. But this latest list has brought Shraddha Kapoor back into the spotlight for a different reason altogether.

Here are the top 7 most-followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram:

1. Shraddha Kapoor — 93 million

Shraddha Kapoor tops the list with 93 million followers. What makes her position interesting is that her Instagram presence is not too loud or overdone. She keeps it simple with casual posts, food updates, pet moments and fan-friendly content, yet her connect with the audience remains massive.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas — 92.9 million

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands close behind with 92.9 million followers. With her Bollywood legacy, Hollywood presence, global events and international brand image, Priyanka continues to enjoy one of the strongest fanbases among Indian actresses.

3. Alia Bhatt — 85.5 million

Alia Bhatt takes the third spot with 85.5 million followers. From big films and luxury brands to family moments and fashion appearances, Alia’s Instagram is a mix of personal and professional updates that keeps her constantly in the news

4. Deepika Padukone — 78.8 million

Deepika Padukone is fourth with 78.8 million followers. Though she is not someone who posts every day, her star power, fashion game and global appeal continue to keep her among the most-followed Bollywood actresses.

5. Katrina Kaif — 78.6 million

Katrina Kaif follows closely with 78.6 million followers. Her Instagram is mostly polished and selective, but her loyal fanbase has stayed strong over the years, making her one of the most loved actresses online.

6. Urvashi Rautela — 68.3 million

Urvashi Rautela holds the sixth spot with 68.3 million followers. She is one of the most active actresses on social media and often grabs attention with glamorous looks, international appearances and viral posts.

7. Anushka Sharma — 67.5 million

Anushka Sharma is seventh with 67.5 million followers. Despite staying away from regular film appearances and keeping her social media relatively limited, Anushka continues to enjoy a strong fan following.

What stands out the most is Shraddha Kapoor’s number one position. At a time when many actresses are constantly seen at events, brand campaigns and film promotions, Shraddha has not been seen in back-to-back films for a while. Still, she continues to hold the top spot, proving that sometimes fan connect speaks louder than constant visibility.