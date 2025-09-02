Top 8 places to have Onam Sadhya in Hyderabad 2025

Hyderabad: If there is one festival that truly celebrates food, it is Onam. The highlight of this Kerala harvest festival is the grand Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. Imagine sitting down to 20–25 different dishes, each bursting with flavour: crispy banana chips, tangy ginger chutney, coconut-rich avial, comforting sambar, spicy rasam, fluffy matta rice, and finally, creamy payasam to sweeten the meal. It is not just food, it is an experience of abundance and joy.

And here in Hyderabad, you don’t have to travel to Kerala to enjoy it. Every year, several restaurants in the city prepare special Onam Sadhya spreads. Here is a list curated by Siasat.com of the best places to dig in this season:

1. Akson Cafe – Punjagutta

One of Hyderabad’s oldest Kerala joints, Akson Café is known for no-frills but soulful food. Their Onam Sadhya stays true to tradition, served just the way you’d get in a Malayali household.

Location: Punjagutta

Price: Around Rs.1,500 for two

Dates: Sept 4-6, 11:30 AM – 10:30 PM

2. Kayal Kerala – Gachibowli

Step into Kayal Kerala and you’ll feel like you’ve entered a homely Kerala kitchen. The Sadhya here is hearty, generous, and perfect for IT corridor folks looking for an authentic festive lunch.

Location: Gachibowli

Price: Rs.1,200 for two

Dates: Sept 4-6

3. Hanwin Kerala Cafe – Jubilee Hills

This cosy cafe has become a favourite for Kerala food lovers. Their Onam Sadhya is paired with refreshing juices and milkshakes, making it a lighter, fun version of the traditional feast.

Location: Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.1,200 approx.

Date: Sept 4 only

4. Pathemari Kerala Restaurant – Nampally

If you want a proper Kerala thali experience, Pathemari is the place. Known for its biryanis and fish curries, their Onam Sadhya is a comforting spread that regulars swear by.

Location: Nampally

Price: Rs.1,500 for two

5. Aidu South Indian Kitchen & Bar Jubilee Hills

At Aidu, Onam gets a trendy touch. This modern restaurant serves an elaborate Sadhya that still respects tradition. Perfect for those who want a festive meal with a dash of style.

Location: Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.549 per person (available till Sept 15, 12 PM – 4 PM)

6. The Dining Room, Park Hyatt – Banjara Hills

Their Onam Sadhya is served with elegance, think live music, cultural ambience, & an indulgent spread that feels like a celebration.

Location: Banjara Hills

Price: Rs 1,499+ per person

Date: Sept 15, 12:30 – 3:30 PM

7. Malabari’s The Kerala Kitchen – Gachibowli (PonnONAM Fest)

This one is more than just food, it’s a cultural celebration. Expect over 20 traditional dishes along with folk music and festive fun.

Location: Gachibowli

Price: Rs.599 per person

Date: Sept 14, from 11 AM onwards

8. Simply South – Jubilee Hills

Chef Chalapathi Rao offers a traditional Onam Sadhya with all the festive classics, served in an elegant yet homely setting.

Location :Jubilee Hills Price : Rs.1667+ per person

This Onam, Hyderabad is offering everything from humble banana-leaf feasts to grand five-star spreads. Whether you are Malayali missing home or a foodie eager to try something new, the Onam Sadhya is a must-have experience. So roll up your sleeves, sit cross-legged, and let the flavours of Kerala bring a little bit of Onam magic to your plate.